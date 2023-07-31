TD Cowen Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $37.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. 3,053,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

