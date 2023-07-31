TD Cowen Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $210.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $197.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,994. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

