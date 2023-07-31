TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $326.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $292.41. The company had a trading volume of 303,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,654. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.07.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

