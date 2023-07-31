TD Cowen Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $262.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $313.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,891. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $145.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

