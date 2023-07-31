Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.74. 794,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

