Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $470.00 to $455.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $501.75.

Shares of TDY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,845. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

