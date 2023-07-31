Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans $0.04 — Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 1,064,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

