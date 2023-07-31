Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.37.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 777,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,534,614. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

