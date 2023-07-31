Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.89. 3,016,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,628,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

