Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.18-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.06 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.73. 1,574,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

