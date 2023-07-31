Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.
