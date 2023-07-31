TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.29. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 503,703 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $564.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.