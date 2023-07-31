Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $180.16. 1,618,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.