The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.34.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

