The Hartford Financial Services Group’s (HIG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.00. 460,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

