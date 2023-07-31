The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.84. 2,668,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,491. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

