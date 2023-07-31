The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 944,200 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Joint Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Joint has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joint

Institutional Trading of Joint

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,620,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,119,561. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,904 shares of company stock valued at $937,989. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Joint by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Joint by 41.8% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

