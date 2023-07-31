The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $292,647,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 969,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

