The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.67, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

