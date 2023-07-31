Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $670.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $561.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 420,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,388,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 106,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $251,888,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

