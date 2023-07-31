Thunder Brawl Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129,091.31 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $129,091.31 and $88,771.05 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00071412 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $95,078.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

