Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $136,696.49 and $75,361.26 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00071412 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $95,078.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

