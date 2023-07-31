TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.41

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 32451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
