TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.41

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 32451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

