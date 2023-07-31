TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMXXF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TMXXF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.76. 200,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

