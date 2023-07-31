TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Boosted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises 3.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,155. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

