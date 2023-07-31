TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.