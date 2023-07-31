TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its position in TPI Composites by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TPI Composites by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 511,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

