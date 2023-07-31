Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

