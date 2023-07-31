Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.62

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 136665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

The company has a market cap of $563.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Traeger by 27.8% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Traeger by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

