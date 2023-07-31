Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

TVTX opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

