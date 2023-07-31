Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 9.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,729. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

