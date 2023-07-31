Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.84. 430,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,238. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

