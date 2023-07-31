Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.49. 16,482,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,280,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

