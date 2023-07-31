Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,896 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $130,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.57. 4,084,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

