Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,260 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.60. 3,679,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.