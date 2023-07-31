Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,990 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average of $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

