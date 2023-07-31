Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,622 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.23 on Monday, hitting $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,903. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

