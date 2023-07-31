Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $263.74. 2,394,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average of $234.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.