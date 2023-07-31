Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.83. 1,968,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.