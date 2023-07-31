Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $69.81 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $69,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $150,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,934. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.