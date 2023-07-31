Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $46,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

