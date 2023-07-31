Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,759 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $138,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $163.59. 7,059,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,809. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a market cap of $309.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

