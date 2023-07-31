Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 9,730 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $96,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.99. 1,857,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.07. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

