Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,124 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.48% of Tri-Continental worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,283.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri-Continental

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.4 %

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.39. 48,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

