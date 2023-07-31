TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 12,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 113,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

TriMas Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter worth $152,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

