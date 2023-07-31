Truist Financial Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $16.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 20.2 %

SOFI stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,268,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,102,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.