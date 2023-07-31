Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $0.17 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.92 or 0.06350132 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00022239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

