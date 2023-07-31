Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 7.9% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $31.93. 694,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,061,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.