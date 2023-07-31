TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $317.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.