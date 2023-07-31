UBS Group Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.